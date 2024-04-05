Derbyshire town's first artisan market of the year is cancelled amid strong winds forecast
A forecast of strong winds has forced the cancellation of the first artisan market of the year in a north Derbyshire town.
A post from Visit Bolsover says: “Due to the 40 plus mph winds forecast for Saturday, we have taken the very hard decision to cancel this Saturday's Artisan Market.
"We have spoken to the majority of traders, whom insurance won't cover them for winds of this speed.
“This is very frustrating as it is the first one of the season and we were all looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the town. We'll see you at the next one on May 4, when hopefully the weather will be a little kinder.”
