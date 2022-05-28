Derbyshire towns celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with stunning flower displays

Erewash Borough Council has reinstalled its award-winning Union Jack flower beds in Ilkeston. Similar displays will also be appearing in Long Eaton, as Derbyshire gears up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
An Erewash Borough Council spokesperson said: “Our Greenspace Team are working hard to get the plants out before the Jubilee weekend. Give them a toot on your horn to show your appreciation.”
Next week, Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.
Street parties will be taking place across the county over the Jubilee weekend, from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.