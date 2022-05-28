Derbyshire towns celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with stunning flower displays

An Erewash Borough Council spokesperson said: “Our Greenspace Team are working hard to get the plants out before the Jubilee weekend. Give them a toot on your horn to show your appreciation.”

Next week, Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations will begin next week.