Derbyshire town's cafe owner seeks change of use consent for premises to become drinking establishment and hot food takeway
A cafe owner is seeking planning consent to change his premises to a drinking establishment and hot food takeaway.
Sufian Abdullah has applied to Bolsover District Council for change of use permission for 2A North Road, Clowne, which currently operates as Bites Cafe.
He states in his application: “We intend to provide alcohol with food both on site and with delivery of food. We received a premises licence in February 2024.”
A site notice was erected on May 7 and comments invited within 21 days of posting.
