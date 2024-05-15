Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cafe owner is seeking planning consent to change his premises to a drinking establishment and hot food takeaway.

Sufian Abdullah has applied to Bolsover District Council for change of use permission for 2A North Road, Clowne, which currently operates as Bites Cafe.

He states in his application: “We intend to provide alcohol with food both on site and with delivery of food. We received a premises licence in February 2024.”

