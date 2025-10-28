Derbyshire town unveils Remembrance poppy cascade on historic hall

Staveley’s season of Remembrance officially began last week with the unveiling of a huge and heartfelt decorative display in front of the town’s most prominent public building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cascade of poppies adorning the grade II listed Staveley Hall has been created by residents over several months, to once again pay their respects to local residents killed in conflict and all those who sacrificed so much on behalf of the nation in hope of a more peaceful world.

Pictured are members of Staveley’s Royal British Legion branch, Staveley Town Council and Middlecroft Community Network alongside some of the skilled knitting volunteers who turned their needles to the project, and children from Duckmanton, Norbriggs and Speedwell Primary Schools, who created poppies from recycled plastic together with pupils from Inkersall Spencer Academy and St Joseph’s Primary School.

Staveley Town Council and its partner churches will hold their traditional Remembrance ceremonies along with towns across Derbyshire over the weekend of November 8-9.