Derbyshire town set to lose WHSmith store in the new year
and live on Freeview channel 276
The store, which has been providing the people of Alfreton with books and stationery for many years, will be closing its shutters for the final time early in the new year.
An official closing date is yet to be announced.
A spokesman for the company said: “We are sorry to confirm that our WHSmith store in Alfreton will be closing at the beginning of January 2024. We are very disappointed to be losing our presence in the town, however, unfortunately, we are unable to continue to trade viably from this location.
"We would like to thank all our customers for their support and for shopping with us. We are also extremely grateful for the commitment of our in store colleagues who we will support with this transition and redeploy to nearby stores, where possible.”
The books and stationery giant confirmed it has no plans to open any new UK high street stores.