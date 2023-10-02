News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Derbyshire town set to lose WHSmith store in the new year

The Alfreton branch of WHSmith will be closing its doors in January 2024.
By Bailey Greenfield
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The store, which has been providing the people of Alfreton with books and stationery for many years, will be closing its shutters for the final time early in the new year.

An official closing date is yet to be announced.

A spokesman for the company said: “We are sorry to confirm that our WHSmith store in Alfreton will be closing at the beginning of January 2024. We are very disappointed to be losing our presence in the town, however, unfortunately, we are unable to continue to trade viably from this location.

Alfreton's WHSmith store will be closing in January 2024Alfreton's WHSmith store will be closing in January 2024
Alfreton's WHSmith store will be closing in January 2024
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We would like to thank all our customers for their support and for shopping with us. We are also extremely grateful for the commitment of our in store colleagues who we will support with this transition and redeploy to nearby stores, where possible.”

The books and stationery giant confirmed it has no plans to open any new UK high street stores.

Related topics:Derbyshire