Plans for a cricket pavilion in a Derbyshire town have been passed by a district council.
By Gay Bolton
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:06 BST

Bolsover District Council has given its approval to the new-build scheme at the sports ground off Recreation Drive, Shirebrook. The site used to house a pavilion but it was demolished several years ago and permission was granted by the council for a replacement building in 2010.

Under the latest plan, the pavilion would accommodate two changing rooms, kitchen facilities and an event/function room for members. A community room would be used for meetings of Shirebrook Model Village Residents Association and organisations such as parents and toddlers groups. There would be a separate garage/score box and two practice nets.

The proposal is to build the pavilion in a corner of the field on the western side of the sports ground, about 100 metres from the entrance off Recreation Drive and more than 40 metres from the nearest house.

Shirebrook Cricket Club and Shirebrook Wanderers Football Club regularly use the site.

