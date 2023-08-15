Bolsover District Council has given its approval to the new-build scheme at the sports ground off Recreation Drive, Shirebrook. The site used to house a pavilion but it was demolished several years ago and permission was granted by the council for a replacement building in 2010.

Under the latest plan, the pavilion would accommodate two changing rooms, kitchen facilities and an event/function room for members. A community room would be used for meetings of Shirebrook Model Village Residents Association and organisations such as parents and toddlers groups. There would be a separate garage/score box and two practice nets.

The proposal is to build the pavilion in a corner of the field on the western side of the sports ground, about 100 metres from the entrance off Recreation Drive and more than 40 metres from the nearest house.