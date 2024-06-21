Derbyshire town plans magical event for Harry Potter fans of all ages at Wizarding Day 2024
The town hosted its first Wizarding Day in 2018, informally inspired by the world of Harry Potter, and thousands of visitors have been drawn to the Derbyshire Dales as the community festival has grown into one of the area’s friendliest autumn days out.
Organisers are looking to build again on that success this year with a bubbling cauldron of a line-up being brewed for Sunday, October 6.
A spokesperson said: “Visitors can expect magic and wonder, snakes and owls, broomsticks, train rides, a London Routemaster bus, magical crafts, a wizarding emporium of stalls and hundreds of witches and wizards in their best robes.
“Two popular events will make a welcome return this year: cheer on the teams playing for the quidditch cup, and dress as your favourite characters for the costumed character contest.
"There will be prizes including the overall Wizarding Day cup for best costume so get ready to dress as your favourite wizard or witch, whether a student or professor, ghost or house elf, member of the order or a follower of the dark arts.”
Other popular strands returning include storytellers, the Wizarding Express trains from Duffield to Wirksworth and an owlery at Wirksworth station.
Elsewhere visitors can meet snakes and lizards, have their fortune told, or make wands, charm bracelets and spirit animals in two Great Halls of Crafts.
Once again, the day is raising funds for two local good causes – the Josh Stockell Community Skatepark and Wirksworth Colts FC.
The majority of proceeds are raised through the park-and-ride car park sites, so anyone attending is encouraged to make use of the service.
The previous four Wizarding Days have raised a grand total of £6,000 for the two community institutions, as well as Aquabox, the Wirksworth Rotary charity which sends clean water filters and other essential aid to parts of the world hit by humanitarian disasters.
The organisers are still inviting interest from anyone interested in running a market stall – for details, email [email protected]. For other activity suggestions, contact [email protected] details of everything happening on the day will be published soon via wizardingday.com and Wirksworth Wizarding page on Facebook.
