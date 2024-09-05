Nine new council houses are planned for the site of a demolished retirement complex in a north Derbyshire town.

An application has been submitted by Bolsover District Council to its planning department seeking permission to build the properties at Alder Close, off Recreation Road, Shirebrook.

The proposed properties are three one-bedroom terraces, two one-bedroom semi-detached, two two-bedroom semis and two three-bedroom semis. The one-bed homes would have one car parking space each and the two-bed and three-bed houses would have two parking spaces apiece.

Most of the two-storey houses would have drives directly off Recreation Road and Alder Close with two properties accessed via a new private drive from Alder Close.

The site was formerly occupied by Alder House, which was built in 1970 and had 21 flats. Alder House was managed by the district council and was demolished following a planning application in 2018.