Derbyshire town is “blooming with excitement” as mayor opens new art display in town centre

Representatives from David Nieper Foundation, RSM Home and Gardens, Prestige Driveways, Enchanted Rose and the Market traders joined the Town Mayor and Deputy Town Mayor at the grand opening on July 6.

Town Mayor David Taylor expressed his gratitude to the community for their support in making the Bloomers Display a success.

He said: “I am delighted to see the town come together to create such a beautiful display. It is a true reflection of the community spirit that makes Alfreton such a special place to live."

The Bloomers Display was organised by Alfreton Town Council and installed by Decx, an Alfreton firm.

David Nieper provided the oversized bloomers which feature on each line. Businesses were invited to sponsor a line to advertise themselves.

The town council also provided entertainment on the day of the opening, in the fashion of 'washerwomen' to further promote the installation.

The grand opening of the Bloomers Display was made even more special as the Mayor also announced a generous donation of £700 to the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation. This was in memory of Stan Marczynski, a town council contractor and beloved member of the Alfreton community, who sadly lost his battle with lung cancer last year.

The Mayor said: "It is an honour to make this donation in memory of Stan, I hope that this contribution will help the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation in their important work and bring comfort to those who have been affected by this disease."

The Bloomers will be on display until early autumn, when they will be replaced by the annual Christmas lights display.

The town council and Decx have begun planning for the 2025 display and will be once again working with David Nieper Academy to create it.

Here are some pictures from the fantastic grand opening.

1 . 20240629_101635.jpg The grand opening of the Alfreton in Bloomers took place on July 6.

2 . Alfreton in bloomers The Alfreton in bloomers art display was officially opened by the town Mayor, David Taylor.

3 . Alfreton in bloomers The mayor was joinged by the Deputy Town Mayor and several representatives from local Alfreton businesses.

4 . Alfreton in Bloomers The Mayor said: "I am delighted to see the town come together to create such a beautiful display."