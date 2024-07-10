Derbyshire Toolstation store set to offer free breakfast vouchers – as a part of Euro 2024 celebrations
Whilst the nation eagerly awaits England men’s third semi-final appearance in four tournaments, Toolstation Alfreton will be on hand to help fans continue the celebrations or make up for midweek disappointment by offering a free breakfast to its first 50 customers tomorrow morning (Thursday, July 11).
The first 50 customers will be handed a £5 voucher after making any in-store purchase, which will then be available to use at a local food van placed outside the store, selling bacon rolls, sausage baps, burgers, coffees & teas and more.
If Gareth Southgate does lead the Three Lions to victory on Wednesday, and secures England men’s first trophy since 1966 on Sunday, Toolstation Alfreton will also be offering free breakfasts to its first 50 customers on the following Monday morning (July 15).
Chris Other, Customer Director for Toolstation said: “After what is surely going to be another stressful evening watching the England men’s team this Thursday, we wanted to offer our customers a morning treat the day after to either ease the disappointment or continue the celebrations. Let’s hope it's the latter - come on England!”
To take advantage of the offer, customers can head down to Toolstation Alfreton at Unit 1B Wimsey Way, Somercotes, Alfreton DE55 4LS
