Eyebrows and lashes can give definition to the face and enhance features and while some of us love bushy brows and false lashes others prefer a super clean shape and natural look.
For all your beauty needs check out these local businesses recommended by our readers.
1. Beauty by Katie Young
Lots of readers recommended and praised Beauty by Katie Young, on Clarence Road, in Chesterfield, as their number one salon.
Rovida Omarji said: "I wouldn't trust anyone else, she's one of the best." Jessica Millington added: "Katie Young is my absolute favourite, the love and care that goes with each treatment, it feels comfortable as having coffee with a friend."
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Eye Candy
Eye Candy in Brampton was a popular choice. Lisa Edmunds said: "Without a doubt Eye Candy Clinic, nowhere better." And Emma Louise Whit said: "Chloe and Toni are amazing wouldn’t go anywhere else."
Pictured are Toni Gascoyne, Chloe Gascoyne and Kayleigh Machalski.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Studio 21
Studio 21 picked up several nominations. The salon is on High Street, in Eckington. They offer various beauty treatments including; eye lash extensions and brow treatments. Pictured is Molly Bateman, Lizzy Browne and Rebecca Selby.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Lash Lass at LaShed
Kerry Bailey is pictured at The Lash Lass at LaShed, in Chesterfield, another salon which picked up several votes.
Kelly Thorneycroft described it as "amazing, amazing, amazing," while Portia Van der Molen added: "The best I have been to! Wouldn’t go anywhere else. Amazing!"
Photo: Brian Eyre