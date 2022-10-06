1. Beauty by Katie Young

Lots of readers recommended and praised Beauty by Katie Young, on Clarence Road, in Chesterfield, as their number one salon. Rovida Omarji said: "I wouldn't trust anyone else, she's one of the best." Jessica Millington added: "Katie Young is my absolute favourite, the love and care that goes with each treatment, it feels comfortable as having coffee with a friend."

Photo: Brian Eyre