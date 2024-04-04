Derbyshire Times readers recall their 10 favourite meals from childhood

Chocolate sponge and pink custard, cornflake tart, bubble and squeak are among favourite dishes that people in Derbyshire tucked into during their childhood.
By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Apr 2024, 14:09 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 14:10 BST

Crispy pancakes and potted meat sandwiches have left an indelible mark on memories of Derbyshire Times readers as have gran’s fresh-baked bread and mum’s home-cooked stew and dumplings.

Alan Ward’s recollection of cheese and egg melted in the oven stood out as the most unusual offering!

What meals were your favourite when you were a child?

1. Childhood food

Val Turner remembers chocolate sponge and pink sauce at school (generic image for illustrative purposes).

2. Childhood foods

Gwyneth Bennett recalls: "Potted meat sandwiches and crisps at my best friend's house." Main producers of potted meat in Chesterfield were the Sutherland family including Will and Alistair, pictured with their Granny Mary's brand.

3. Childhood food

Mavis Atkinson wrote: "Cornflake tart with treacle and custard."

4. Childhood food

