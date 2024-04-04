Crispy pancakes and potted meat sandwiches have left an indelible mark on memories of Derbyshire Times readers as have gran’s fresh-baked bread and mum’s home-cooked stew and dumplings.
Alan Ward’s recollection of cheese and egg melted in the oven stood out as the most unusual offering!
What meals were your favourite when you were a child? Photo: Getty Images
Val Turner remembers chocolate sponge and pink sauce at school (generic image for illustrative purposes). Photo: Adobe Stock - created by AI
Gwyneth Bennett recalls: "Potted meat sandwiches and crisps at my best friend's house." Main producers of potted meat in Chesterfield were the Sutherland family including Will and Alistair, pictured with their Granny Mary's brand. Photo: Lesley Draper
Mavis Atkinson wrote: "Cornflake tart with treacle and custard." Photo: Stock Adobe