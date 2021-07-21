Derbyshire theme park staff raise more than £4k after mammoth walk for charity

The 21-strong team walked from Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath – Gulliver’s oldest park – to Gulliver’s Valley near Killamarsh, their newest one, to raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The 25-mile, nine-hour adventure was also a way for the Gulliver’s team to unite and mark the first birthday of Gulliver’s Valley, which opened in July 2020.

So far, the team – made up from Gulliver’s four sites, including Gulliver’s World in Warrington and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes – has raised £4,152 from their One Giant Leap challenge, with donations still coming in, helped by Gulliver’s donating £1 from every Gully Town Tots ticket sold in the week of the walk to Bluebell Wood.

Dean Kimberley, Gulliver’s Valley director of guest services, said: “We know what a difference Bluebell Wood makes to the lives of families who need their care and support and that kept us going throughout the day.

“We were so pleased to raise this amazing amount of money to support this fantastic charity and want to thank everyone who supported us.”

The walkers left Gulliver's Kingdom at 8.15am and arrived nine hours later at Gulliver's Valley

Mr Kimberley said: “It was wonderful opportunity for our teams to get together to help support a local charity, and to mark the first year of Gulliver’s Valley being open for business. It’s been a year like no other so we were really excited to be able to do this to support Bluebell Wood.”

The Gulliver's walk team.