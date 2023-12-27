Derbyshire Tesco store reopens six hours after customers asked to 'leave and abandon trolleys'

The Tesco store in Clay Cross which was closed for over six hours today has now reopened.

Shoppers who decided to visit Tesco at Bridge Street in Clay Cross following Christmas have had to scrap their shopping plans after they were asked to leave the store and ‘abandon’ their trollies.

Following the incident Jack Watts posted on a local Facebook group: “Everyone has been told to leave and abandon trolleys” – and over 60 people commented on the closure.

Witnesses have reported that the incident happened between 12 noon and 1 pm today, Wednesday, December 27.

When contacted by the Derbyshire Times, a Tesco spokesperson said: “Our Clay Cross Extra Store is currently closed due to a fault with our checkout system. We have an engineer on site and hope to be back open as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience.”