Derbyshire temporary Traveller sites to be decided with hundreds in opposition

A series of temporary Traveller sites are set to be adopted in a part of Derbyshire with hundreds of people opposing any allocation of a single plot.

Derbyshire Dales District Council is due to debate the potential designation of temporary Traveller sites in Rowsley, Matlock, Matlock Bath, Middleton by Wirksworth and Wirksworth at a meeting on Monday, December 9.

A total of 1,751 people responded to a survey discussing the potential sites and a slim majority “did not agree with the need to find sites for Travellers in the Derbyshire Dales”.

A total of 762 respondents opposed any allocation of temporary Traveller sites while 689 respondents were in favour of Traveller families being given appropriate sites with associated amenities. The remaining 300 respondents felt “indifferent”, a council report details.

Council officers detail that opposition is due to the impact on tourism, lack of council tax contributions, policing needs, community integration issues, waste management and screening problems.

A report ahead of next week’s meeting details: “There is a perception amongst some residents that travellers are the cause of crime and antisocial behaviour. In contrast there were some who spoke up for the needs of travellers and noted that Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people have the worst outcomes of any ethnic group across a wide range of areas, including education, health, employment, criminal justice and hate crime.”

The report details that no specific alternative sites were identified by any of the 1,751 respondents, but land around Ashbourne, council land and rural areas were mentioned.

For several years the district council has had a legal obligation to find permanent sites for two homeless Gypsy and Traveller families, one of which has been accommodated on the Matlock Bath and Matlock Station car parks respectively.

Advocates for the families, the Derbyshire Gypsy Liaison Group, say they would like the occupied section of Matlock Station car park formally adopted as a permanent site through planning permission and a tenancy agreement.

Meanwhile, they say the family staying in Matlock Bath retain a desire for a site in the south of the district – previously detailed as near Ashbourne – and are not “readily available” to move elsewhere due to their vulnerabilities.

The group says the Old Station Close, Rowsley, site may only work with added facilities and only in the spring and summer months, with an 18-month temporary planning consent recommended.

Conversion of the proposed sites into temporary plots for the respective families would range in price from £42,940 at Rowsley to £179,539 at land to the south-east of Hopton Works in Wirksworth.

These are the six proposed sites and the associated forecast costs for conversion:

Old Station Close car park, Rowsley – £42,940 Land to the south west of Hopton Works, Wirksworth – £179,539 Arc Leisure Centre car park, Matlock – £82,572 Matlock Bath Station car park – £97,913 Matlock Station car park – £150,783 Land to the north-west of the cemetery, Middleton by Wirksworth – £135,579

The Matlock Station car park site in Derwent Way is the only site to have received majority support for use as a temporary Traveller site from respondents to the council’s survey.

Plans for the Arc Leisure Centre car park received the most feedback with nearly all 675 respondents opposing the site’s temporary allocation, followed by 379 for the Rowsley plot.

Two weeks ago, the council agreed to spend up to £25,000 investigating three potential permanent Traveller sites with all but five councillors not knowing where the plots are.

They also voted to suspend any further investigation of the potential use of a site known as the Woodyard off the A6 in Homesford, near Cromford, as a permanent Traveller plot, due to “unviable” estimated conversion costs of £1.3 million.