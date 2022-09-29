Derbyshire teenager runs 300 kilometres in 30 days for children's cancer charity

Harry Lamb, aged 13, began training for the 10km-a-day running challenge at the end of July, before setting out in time for Children's Cancer Awareness Month on September 1.

The idea came about after two children of family’s friends were both diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

James O’Keefe was diagnosed in June, just before his first birthday, while three-year-old Charlie Bragan was diagnosed just five weeks ago.

Harry Lamb has raised almost four times his goal for the cancer charity supporting families of children who are receiving treatment at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, Harry, from Whitwell Common, has raised £1,120 – smashing his £300 target – for the Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia, a charity which supports families of children who are receiving treatment for cancer or leukaemia at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The Wales High School student began the first four days of the challenge while on holiday in Menorca, setting off early to beat the heat, and has been running before or after school since term has restarted.

Parents Charlotte and Ian Lamb said they are ‘really proud’ of their son, especially as he is not a ‘keen runner’, while his older sister, Sophie, has been offering words of encouragement along the way.

Charlotte said: “He's been really really dedicated and eating really healthily. He’s enjoying it for his fitness and noticing he’s a lot fitter for his rugby training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry has been running 10-kilometres every day in September - rain or shine.

“I think usually you would want to visit someone in hospital, but you can’t because they’re so vulnerable from the chemotherapy. I think he just felt like he wanted to do something to help.”

Harry said he hopes to continue with running after the challenge and work towards a half marathon.

James’ mum Mary, aged 27, said: “It's hard when people ask ‘is there anything we can do to help’, so for Harry to help charities that help us while we’re at the hospital, that's just all that we can ask for – and it not only helps us, it helps every single family that's there as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support Harry’s fundraiser, visit bit.ly/3xZkccb

Worksop couple Mary and Callum O'Keefe with their son James.