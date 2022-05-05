Tallulah Kestle took the top prize, the Eunice Newton Award, when Shirebrook Academy hosted an ACET Oscars event, which rewards students for their hard work, academic prowess and contribution to school life, last week.

ACET stands for the Aston Community Education Trust, which operates the Academy and runs the Oscars award scheme every year to recognise outstanding students.

This event was the first to have taken place at the school since 2019 due to the coronavirus lockdown, which meant students had to study at home with lessons held online.

Tallullah, 13, was the first student at the school to pick up the Eunice Newton Award, which is a brand-new award named after the CEO of ACET, which also operates a number of other schools in South Yorkshire.

Other students to walk away from the event with their own mini-Oscar trophies were Lennon Morley, who won Overall Student of the Year, Georgia Hallam, Overall Mathematician of the Year, and Harry Brooks, who was the Overall Community Award winner.

Lindsay Ward, acting principal of Shirebrook Academy, said: “Tallulah is an inspirational and positive role model to other students across the school. She has taken a leading role in community events and has always been a force to be reckoned with during her time with us.

“Her award is thoroughly deserved, as are all the students’ awards, because it shows how much of a positive impact they have at school both in their studies and in the day-to-day life of the Academy.”

Tallulah, who is a Year Eight student at the school, said: “I’m really happy to have wo this award and I’m proud to be seen as an inspiration to others.”

Shirebrook Academy, which is based in Common Lane, Shirebrook, has 840 students and has particular strengths in personal development, careers and employability.