A fundraiser has been launched to help bring a teenager home after she suffered a medical episode while volunteering at a community project in Cambodia.

Seventeen-year-old Kayley Carline from Grassmoor, had just completed her A-levels and was full of hope and purpose when she joined Camps International to take part in a community development expedition in Cambodia on July 21.

But just days into the trip, Kayley became critically unwell. She began suffering seizures and was urgently hospitalised. Despite medical efforts in Cambodia, her condition deteriorated, and she was placed in an induced coma to protect her brain.

When doctors attempted to reduce sedation, the seizures returned immediately. On Sunday, August 3, Kayley was airlifted to a specialist hospital in Bangkok for advanced neurological treatment. Her prognosis remains uncertain.

Kayley is pictured with her mum Zoe just before her trip to Cambodia.

Kayley’s brother Kai flew to Asia on Friday (August 1), and her their mum Zoe, who lives with severe mobility challenges, is currently on the way to Bangkok.

Camps International is covering flights and hotel costs through their crisis support team, but many essential daily expenses remain unfunded.

These include travel insurance for Zoe and Kai, transport to and from the hospital, meals and daily essentials while abroad and basic recovery support when Kayley returns home.

To help the family through the difficult time, and ensure that Kayley gets back home safe, Louise McMahon launched an online fundraiser on Monday.

She said: “Kayley is a kind, thoughtful, and driven young woman who wanted to make a difference in the world. Her decision to join a humanitarian expedition speaks volumes about her heart and her courage. Now, she needs our help.

"This is a proud, hardworking family who never imagined they’d be in this situation. They’re not asking for luxury, just enough to get through this crisis and bring Kayley home safely.”

The Go Fund Me Page has raised £1,500 in just over 17 hours – more than half of the £2,200 target.

Zoe, Kayely’s mum, said: “I can’t put into words how thankful I am. I’m overwhelmed by the kindness of both friends and strangers who’ve already donated. It means everything to us.”

Anyone who wants to support Kayley and her family can donate using via a dedicated Go Fund Me page.