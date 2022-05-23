Derbyshire teenager gears up for epic 2,000-mile fundraising bike ride in aid of children's charity

Kian Pearson, 16, is planning to cycle the impressive distance in around five weeks, starting from Alfreton and finishing in Fuerteventura, in July.

He will take on the gruelling challenge in a bid to raise money for When You Wish Upon A Star, a charity which aims to grant wishes for children with life threatening illnesses.

The Chesterfield College pupil has waited two years to embark on the epic bike ride after being forced to postpone due to the Covid-19 pandemic – and is now more eager than ever to complete his fundraising mission.

Kian Pearson is to cycle around 2,000 miles to Fuerteventura for When You Wish Upon a Star, a charity which aims to grant wishes for children with life threatening illnesses

Kian, who lives in Somercotes, said: “I’ve been waiting for so long because of Covid-19, it’ll just be nice to go out and finally get it done.

"I’m going out cycling, going to the gym, and playing football to get my stamina up. When You Wish Upon A Star don’t get any Government funding and they rely and people like myself and my dad to raise money for them.”

The route will see Kian first cycle to Portsmouth, before travelling to France and then onward to Benidorm and Malaga where he will catch a flight to Fuerteventura and end his challenge with one last leg around the island to reach his final destination of Corralejo.

Proud dad Ian, pictured, will accompany Kian in the cycling challenge to Fuerteventura

Dad Ian, who is set to accompany him all the way, said: “I’m so proud of Kian. I’m not a cyclist one bit… it’s been planned for a few years but because of Covid we've had to push it back. We both just can’t wait now.”

Kian began his fundraising efforts in 2018 when, aged 12, he became the youngest person in the UK to cycle from John O'Groats to Land's End in less than 20 days after taking on the challenge for Dementia UK.

His latest journey to Fuerteventura will start on July 2. To support his fundraising campaign visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kian-pearson1.

The teenager is also hosting a ‘family fun day’ at The Crown Inn, in Somercotes on May 29, where there will be live entertainment, a cake stall, Project D doughnuts, a bouncy castle, and garden games to help raise awareness and gather donations in support of the cause.