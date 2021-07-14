Derbyshire teenager died during car ride with friends and brother just days before Christmas

Jake Birkinshaw

Jake Birkinshaw, of Hathersage, died when the car he was a passenger in lost control on the A625 Hathersage Road, Dore, on the evening of December 19 last year. He was 19.

At his inquest today at Sheffield Coroners' Court (July 14), a coroner heard how Jake had been riding with his brother and three friends at the time.

There was no evidence of erratic driving and no charges were brought against the 17-year-old driver of the silver Ford Fiesta.

Flowers and a card addressed to 'Jake' laid at the scene of the fatal crash on Hathersage Road in Dore.

Assistant coroner Katie Dickinson told the family: “I’ve read your tributes to Jake. He sounded like such a lovely boy and he had a lovely family.

"I’m very sorry for your loss.”

Temporary sergeant and collision investigative officer for South Yorkshire Police James Durkin ruled that the car lost control after driving too fast for the wet conditions at the time. There was no evidence of road surface water.

Jake’s cause of death was ruled as the result of injuries sustained in a road traffic collision.

Jake was an avid and skilled clay pigeon shooter and was described as a young man who “always had a smile on his face”.

After his death, his cousin Rachel Smith said: “Jake Birkinshaw was a pleasure to be with, and always had a smile on his face. He was a brilliant clay shooter winning most of the trophies at The Quarry.

“God bless you Jake...you will be sadly missed.”

Quarry Simulated Game & Sporting Clays in Freebirch, where Jake was a well known member, led tributes to the teenager after his death.

