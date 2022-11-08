Dylan and Lucas, aged 13, have been reported missing from their home in Hartshorne. The boys were last seen at around 10am yesterday, Monday 7 November.

Dylan and Lucas are around 4ft 11in tall and have mousy blonde hair. Dylan has shaved hair, and Lucas has short hair around the sides and long on top, with a large fringe. They both like to wear tracksuit bottoms or jeans, and they may be carrying a blue backpack.

Officers were out searching for the boys but were growing concerned for their welfare and are asking for the public’s help as they have not been until last evening.

