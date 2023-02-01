Derbyshire teachers call for pay justice - as rally walks through Chesterfield

Over 100,000 teachers and support staff in England and Wales have walked out today as talks over pay and conditions between unions and the government have failed.

The National Association of Headteachers launched industrial action, which includes only doing some tasks during core hours and refusing to cover striking staff.

Teachers across Derbyshire have joined strike action and a rally has been held at New Square in Chesterfield earlier today. Hundreds of people gathered in the town holding colourful banners and demanding pay justice. Students have joined the strike action as well to show their support.

Teacher members of the National Education Union in North Derbyshire have been also joined by civil servants and members of the PCS union.