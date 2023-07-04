Derbyshire Teacher Training provider named ‘Outstanding’ in all areas following Ofsted inspection

Inspiring Leaders Teacher Training is a multi-academy trust working in partnership across a large geographical area, including Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

The initiative is made up of The Discovery Trust, covering Leicestershire, The Flying High Partnership, working across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, and The Redhill Academy Trust covering school is Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. It was established in October 2014 for primary phase trainees, expanding to include the secondary phase in September 2020.

The Ofsted inspection, conducted from May 9 to May 12, 2023, found that Inspiring Leaders Teacher Training are ‘committed to excellence’, delivering superior quality initial teacher education, thereby securing its reputation as a sector leader.

Ofsted inspectors have rated Inspiring Leaders Teacher Training ‘Outstanding’ in all areas – including the program’s overall effectiveness, quality of education and training, as well as leadership and management.

In the report, inspectors found that trainees’ experience was overwhelmingly positive, with aspiring teachers actively seeking out the provider because ‘of its strong reputation for the high quality of training’.

One school leader told the inspectors that there is a ‘really strong culture of ambition, professionalism and high expectation’, but this is all wrapped up by ‘having the well-being of all trainees at heart.’

During the inspection, Ofsted officers visited twelve schools associated with Inspiring Leaders Teacher Training including two in Derbyshire – The Bolsover School and Tupton Hall School.

Inspectors said that schools are ‘proud to be associated with the partnership’ and that trainees ‘benefit from high levels of support from staff at the centre and also when on placement in schools to help ensure their success.’

Andrew Knowles, a headteacher at Tupton Hall School in Chesterfield, said: “It has been a privilege to be a part of the Inspiring Leaders Teacher Training program. All children deserve the best, therefore knowing that our new teachers are being developed through a high quality training program, builds confidence and optimism for the future.

"We can all remember and reflect on a teacher who positively influenced our lives when at school. The outstanding Ofsted grade recognises that The Inspiring Leaders Teacher Training program is providing an exemplary platform for the next generation of educators to influence lives and inspire our young people. This is great news for our local children, families and communities.”

The Ofsted report has further praised the partnership for the leadership and standards of training. Inspectors have found that recruitment processes are highly rigorous because leaders are ‘determined to ensure high calibre trainees are enlisted on the course.’

The report said: “Trainees are exceptionally well supported, from the point of application through to securing their first employment. Leaders have designed, and skilfully deliver, a course that encompasses additional curriculum components such as diversity, equity and inclusion and the ‘IL6’ professional attributes.”