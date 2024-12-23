Derbyshire taxi driver hits out as council set to increase fees for cab drivers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Bolsover taxi driver has criticised proposed licence fee increase set to be introduced next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taxi drivers registered with the Bolsover District Council have been left surprised after they received an email about proposed increase in driver licence fees on Thursday, December 19.

A taxi driver licence fee is the cost associated with applying for or renewing a license that allows a motorist to drive a taxi – with the cost varying based on location where the vehicle is registered and license types.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If introduced, the changes proposed by the Bolsover District Council would see the annual license fee go up from £150 to £194, the two-year fee rise from £165 to £265 and the three-year fee increase from £184 to £311 on January 20, 2025.

Mark Bedford, who drives an airport transfers taxi registered in Bolsover is unhappy with the proposed fees.

Mark Bedford, who has an airport transfers taxi registered in Bolsover, said: “It’s quite a massive increase and it is all in one go. In 2022/23 the council made CCTV installations in our taxis mandatory. They dropped that on us as at the cost of £500 to £600.

"But drivers registered with other local councils around us, like Chesterfield Borough, can all still carry on doing the same work, and they don't have the CCTV mandatory. It's giving no incentive for new drivers to come along and want to get a Bolsover badge.

"There is a lack of Bolsover plated taxis in the Bolsover area operating on a daily basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And now there’s this increase – the cost is just going up and up and spiralling out of control. The council say they don't profit from it but I can't see how they can justify jumping up that amount of money at once.

"I know some drivers have decided to run in other areas, or swapped Bolsover badge for a Chesterfield badge, to get rid of all the mandatory CCTV.

"The emails say that any disputes or objections have got to be in by January 16, but then they say these changes will come into force on January 20. So it's not really giving you much time, really, is it?”

A spokesperson for Bolsover District Council said: “The first thing to state is that the process for consulting on fees is set out in the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1976 and we are following this process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fees have remained the same since 2018, meaning drivers have benefitted from no increase in fees over the last six years.

“The mandatory CCTV Policy was introduced in 2022/23, and again we did not increase the licensing fees during this period. If the fees were to remain the same, then it would be costing the council (and ultimately the council tax payer) money to provide the service.

"The increase in fees is required to ensure the same good level of service is maintained and the ones who actually use the service are paying for it. Bolsover District Council will not be making money on fees charged as it will ensure the service ‘breaks even’.

“As outlined in the notice and the email sent out to drivers, the fees only come into effect on 20 January 2025 if we don’t receive objections. If objections are received, they are presented to the Licensing Committee to consider who will make the final decision on the new fees.”