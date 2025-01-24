Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.
Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.
A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.
A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.
Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from one-out-of-five score for a takeaway to five-star rating for a pub.
1. Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire
A Derbyshire food venue with one star hygiene rating is among 14 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores. Photo: navorolphotography - stock.adobe.com
2. Sportsman Inn, Grassmoor - five-star hygiene rating
Sportsman Inn at North Wingfield Road in Grassmoor was inspected on December 11 and was given a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Photo: Google
3. Happy House, Birdholme - three-star hygiene rating
Happy House, a takeaway at Lincoln Street in Birdholme, received a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an inspection carried out on December 11. Photo: Google
4. Julie's Sandwich Shop, Bolsover - four-star hygiene rating
Julie's Sandwich Shop at Market Place in Bolsover was inspected on December 17 and received a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.