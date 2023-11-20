The owner of a takeaway in Pilsley has paid a £300 fixed penalty notice for failing to retain waste transfer notes.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Environmental Health, Cllr Steve Pickering said that councillors are aware of too many cases of fly tipping instances so they want to make sure businesses are compliant and understand why keeping waste transfer notes are important. Pictured is fly tipped waste in Ault Hucknall

North East Derbyshire District Council Environmental Health Officers visited the premises in October 2023. The owner was unable to provide documentation in relation to the disposal of waste cooking oil after being served with a legal notice to produce it.

Waste transfer notes are legally required to be retained for up to two years and produced to an Officer on request. As the owner failed to comply a £300 fixed penalty notice was issued which has been paid to avoid prosecution in Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A waste transfer note (WTN) is a legally required document which must be completed for the transfer of waste to another party. They provide a clear auditable

paper trail from when the waste is produced to when it is disposed of and can help to evidence that a business has met its statutory duty of care, and the waste has not ended up somewhere it shouldn’t.