Derbyshire takeaway owner fined for failing to provide waste disposal documents
North East Derbyshire District Council Environmental Health Officers visited the premises in October 2023. The owner was unable to provide documentation in relation to the disposal of waste cooking oil after being served with a legal notice to produce it.
Waste transfer notes are legally required to be retained for up to two years and produced to an Officer on request. As the owner failed to comply a £300 fixed penalty notice was issued which has been paid to avoid prosecution in Court.
A waste transfer note (WTN) is a legally required document which must be completed for the transfer of waste to another party. They provide a clear auditable
paper trail from when the waste is produced to when it is disposed of and can help to evidence that a business has met its statutory duty of care, and the waste has not ended up somewhere it shouldn’t.
North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Environmental Health, Cllr Steve Pickering said: “We work hard with our businesses to ensure they are operating in the correct manner. We won’t tolerate anyone who fails to comply with this as those who cannot produce paperwork are in breach of the law and we are aware of too many cases where fly tipping instances have occurred from incorrect disposal of waste so together we are making sure our businesses are compliant and understand why keeping waste transfer notes are important.”