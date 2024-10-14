Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire Open All Hours superfan has pleaded for the shop used in the iconic sitcom to be turned into a tourist attraction - after it was put up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Burton, 53, said the store - which was the setting for Arkwright Provisions in the series starring Ronnie Barker - was a “British institution” and a “national treasure”.

And he said the shop, in Balby, South Yorks., which is set to be auctioned off with a guide price of £150,000, should be preserved for future generations of TV lovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne said: “I want to save the shop from getting into the wrong hands and save it from either being knocked down or turned into a house or turned into anything else other than it should be.

Wayne Burton outside the store that was the setting for Arkwright Provisions in Open All Hours

"It’s a British institution and would bring in tourists from all over to Doncaster. Doncaster could lose a national treasure forever.”

The show hit screens in 1976, delving into the exploits of miserly shopkeeper Albert Arkwright, played by Barker, and his assistant Granville, played by David Jason.

And BBC producers settled on the premises on the corner of Scarth Avenue and Lister Avenue, in Balby, as the location for the grocery store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millions of avid fans later tuned in to watch the hilarious sitcom, which ran from 1976 to 1985. And a spin-off version, ‘Still Open All Hours’, starring David Jason, Stephanie Cole and James Baxter, later ran for six seasons and was also filmed at the shop in Balby.

Wayne Burton with David Jason

Wayne, who grew up just a stone's throw away from the store, now thinks the site could pull in thousands of visitors as a major tourist attraction.

He said: “It would be great to transform Arkwrights into a real shop with a gift shop and coffee shop at the rear. It could be a real working shop and a tourist attraction for fans far and wide and a hub for the local residents of the area.

"It could be something like the shops they have in Beamish where the people serving actually play the role of the times. But in this case Arkwright and Granville, maybe with a hologram performance for visiting fans to bring Arkwright back to life, like they do with dead pop stars."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Doncaster Council should be ashamed for not giving it protection. I just felt I had to try to do something to try and save it as it was my childhood.

“It should be Arkwrights and it should be protected and have a blue plaque on it and give it the recognition it deserves. It’s in my blood and I’d hate to see anything bad happen to the shop."

During the filming for Still Open All Hours, between 2013 and 2018, Wayne, who now lives in Derbyshire, returned to Doncaster and befriended the stars of the show. And he even managed to land a part in a documentary about the sitcom.

The building, which campaigners had previously saved from demolition, went up for auction in 2008 but failed to meet its reserve price. It is now listed for bidding once again from October 15, with a guide price of £150,000.

Pugh Auctions said the property comprised a commercial unit used as a hairdresser and two self-contained flats above.