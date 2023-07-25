Derbyshire summer holidays: scenic sunflower field ‘perfect’ for trip with family or friends

Sophie Ibbotson, 24, from Barlow, and her parents Alison and Paul Ibbotson are launching an unusual attraction in their small village. Paul has planted a field full of sunflowers – and now the Ibbotsons are inviting everyone to enjoy a day among wildflowers.

Sophie said: “My dad, who has been a farmer whole his life, first planted wildflowers during Covid and people from Barlow absolutely loved it. Last year he decided to diversify a bit and plant sunflowers. The field was very popular and it was really nice to see people enjoy it. A sunflower is a national flower of Ukraine and a lot of Ukrainian visitors last year were amused."

The field is located in Barlow at S41 9RS and will be open every day until the end of August. It will be open for visitors from 10am until sunset if the weather permits – but will close slightly earlier on rainy days.

The attraction is only a short walk away for people from Barlow and there are plenty of parking spaces available for those who wish to drive. The farm will also be selling snacks and soft drinks for one who wants to enjoy the view with a nibble.

The entry fee is £3 but children under the age of 12 can visit the sunflower field for free. No booking is required. Anyone who would like to take a sunflower home can do that for £1 per flower.

Sophie added: “We wanted to plant the flowers to give people something nice to do with their families or friends and we didn’t want it to be super expensive as families are already struggling with increasing prices.

“The sunflower field is perfect for a day trip with family or friends.

Last year the field proved to be very popular and many people enjoyed the sunsets in a beautiful scenery.