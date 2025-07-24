A multi award-winning Derbyshire salon owner is celebrating after securing a place in the final of HJ’s prestigious British Hairdressing Awards 2025.

Tracey Ann Smith, who owns French and Ivi in Belper, is named a finalist within the Midlands Hairdresser of the Year and Artistic Team of the Year categories.

Hundreds of collections were submitted in 18 regional and specialist categories for adjudication by an expert panel of judges.

Tracey said: “It’s such an honour to be named a finalist at the British Hairdressing Awards. This recognition means the world to me and the team. We’re constantly striving to push boundaries, stay inspired, and bring something fresh to our clients and the wider industry. To have our work recognised on this scale is amazing – we can’t wait for the awards night!”

Ahead of the second round of judging in September, Tracey and her team have to submit four images for each category.

Tracey won Midlands Hairdresser of the Year in 2023 and 2024 and will find out whether she retains the title in 2025 at the awards ceremony in London on November 24.

Originally from Scotland, she has won Scottish Hairdresser of the Year on three occasions at previous British Hairdressing Awards ceremonies.

She has owned French & Ivi on Chapel Street, Belper for four years and is the newly appointed creative director of MOOD Hair Colour.

Tracey has 38 years’ experience in the industry. She opened her first salon in Aberdeen in 1998 after undertaking an apprenticeship in Elgin.