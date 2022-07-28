Derbyshire stylist makes the cut to final of major hairdressing awards

Tracey Ann Smith, who works from French and Ivi in Belper, is among six contenders for the Midlands Hairdresser of the Year title at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards.

“This is such a proud moment for me” says Tracey. “These awards always bring together such exceptional talent and to see my name alongside those shortlisted is mind-blowing. I’d love to bring

the trophy back to Belper and hope the judges will recognise the love and hard work that has gone into my collection.”

Tracey submitted four photographic images which showcased evidence of her technical skill and creative ability. She will now submit a further four images for the final round of judging which takes place in September.

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards said: “In reaching the finals, Tracey has demonstrated excellence in all areas of her craft and an ability to bring together the magical elements that make a photographic collection stand out from the competition.”

Judging is done anonymously be more than 100 leading hairdressers including celebrity stylists, salon owners and previous winners.

This year’s winners will be announced at a black-tie event on November 28 at Grosvenor House on London’s Park Lane.

The most anticipated award of the evening – British Hairdresser of the Year – is by nomination only and is widely regarded as the industry’s greatest accolade. Previous winners include Trevor Sorbie, Nicky Clarke, John Frieda and Charles Worthington.

Now in their 38th year, the awards include a new category for 2022 – Session Hairdresser of the Year which is by nomination only.

The awards are sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional. Julian Crane, general manager for Henkel Beauty Care Professional UK & Ireland said: ‘As always, Schwarzkopf Professional is delighted to sponsor this revered event. My sincere congratulations to the finalists who once again have raised the bar with the standard of entries – the passion and creativity of this phenomenal industry never fails to impress.’