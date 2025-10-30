Derbyshire street treats whole community to charity Halloween celebrations

Over the last five years, residents on Oakes Close have been staging increasingly elaborate Halloween decorations each October and, as word has spread about the happy horrors lurking there and more visitors have turned up, the neighbourhood has begun putting the extra eyeballs to good use.

Joanne Bryan, whose son Harvey started the initiative with their neighbour Brogan O’Donell, said: “We just want to bring a safe Halloween to the local community, perfect for all the family. It’s about bringing people together.

“It seems to be getting bigger and bigger every year with more of the neighbours joining in, and people always start asking how we’re going to top what we’ve done before.”

She added: “Last year was the fourth time we’ve done it but the first for charity, and it turned out a lot bigger than we expected. The turnout was huge, at one point half the street was full.

“There was a brilliant atmosphere and there was no trouble, but it took us all by surprise. We received lots of good feedback so we’re much better prepared this time around.”

Running 5-9.30pm, this year’s event will see several street-food trucks and stalls parked up in the close, a haunted house full of costumed volunteers popping up with ‘mini-scares’, treat giveaways and a tombola and other games with a vast array of prizes collected by the residents.

While some of the vendors will be charging, the event is free to attend. In return, all residents are seeking are voluntary donations to mental health charity Derbyshire Mind.

Danielle, who will be stirring the tombola dressed as a witch, said: “We all know people who have had their struggles in the past, and we think this is a way to give back.

“It’s a small charity that doesn’t get much, so however we can help we will.”

For more details, find Oakes Close Halloween on Facebook.

1 . Oakes Close Halloween Organisers, from left, Joanne Bryan, Harvey Bryan, Brogan O'Donell and Rus Bogomolnikovas. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Oakes Close Halloween Abandon all hope, ye who enter here. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Oakes Close Halloween Come Friday night the close will be packed out. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Oakes Close Halloween Residents' decorations are getting more blood-curdling every year. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales