Derbyshire station car park set for temporary closures – amid major accessibility upgrade

East Midlands Railway (EMR) is set to shut Alfreton Station Car Park over the next four weekends to progress a project to improve accessibility at Alfreton station.

The project, which is part of the Department for Transport's ‘Access for All’ scheme, involves large cranes being moved into place to help construct new lifts.

To allow the work to take place, EMR is temporarily closing Alfreton station car park overnight.

The station, which originally reopened in its current form in the 1970s, is undergoing significant upgrades, including the installation of two new lifts attached to the existing footbridge.

As part of this project, which is being carried out by Network Rail, the 50-year-old footbridge will also be refurbished, and new stairs will be installed.

Additional improvements will be made to the station’s platforms and lighting, enhancing the overall experience for customers.

To facilitate these works, the car park will be closed Friday evening from approximately 23:00 (after the last train) until Sunday at 13:00 on the following weekend dates: January 17 to January 19, January 24 to January 26, January 31 to February 2 and February 7 to February 9. The short-stay car park is still available for use.

Philippa Cresswell, Director of Customer Service at East Midlands Railway, said: "These upgrades will make Alfreton station more accessible and provide a smoother, more comfortable travel experience. We would like to thank customers for their patience and cooperation as the work to improve the station takes place."

During the project, no disruption to train services are planned, and the station will remain open throughout.