Derbyshire snow: Bakewell street market cancelled due to weather
The decision to cancel today’s market was taken yesterday, Sunday, December 3 due to the condition of the market sites in Bakewell Market Place and Granby Road.
This follows a snowy weekend which left some roads around Peak District covered in snow and ice. Winnats Pass in Castleton remained closed for some time due to a vehicle stuck on the road.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales District Council said: “We are conscious the weather conditions may change, but we needed to make an early call for the traders and our set up teams, which have to be up at 4 am to build the stalls.”