Derbyshire snow: Bakewell street market cancelled due to weather

Derbyshire Dales District Council has decided to cancel today’s stall market in Bakewell following snowfall suring the weekend.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Dec 2023, 10:43 GMT
Bakewell Market usually features some 100 stalls attracting tourists and visitors.Bakewell Market usually features some 100 stalls attracting tourists and visitors.
The decision to cancel today’s market was taken yesterday, Sunday, December 3 due to the condition of the market sites in Bakewell Market Place and Granby Road.

This follows a snowy weekend which left some roads around Peak District covered in snow and ice. Winnats Pass in Castleton remained closed for some time due to a vehicle stuck on the road.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales District Council said: “We are conscious the weather conditions may change, but we needed to make an early call for the traders and our set up teams, which have to be up at 4 am to build the stalls.”

