Derbyshire Dales District Council has decided to cancel today’s stall market in Bakewell following snowfall suring the weekend.

Bakewell Market usually features some 100 stalls attracting tourists and visitors.

The decision to cancel today’s market was taken yesterday, Sunday, December 3 due to the condition of the market sites in Bakewell Market Place and Granby Road.

This follows a snowy weekend which left some roads around Peak District covered in snow and ice. Winnats Pass in Castleton remained closed for some time due to a vehicle stuck on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad