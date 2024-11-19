Derbyshire snow: 12 stunning photos of winter wonderland scenes across Derbyshire after heavy snowfall

By Brian Eyre
Published 19th Nov 2024, 14:27 GMT
People across Derbyshire woke up to a blanket of snow this morning.

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre has been out and about across the county capturing the wintry scenes.

Derbyshire was hit by arctic conditions overnight, with snow arriving across the county – leading to road closures and schools shutting their doors.

The Met Office’s yellow weather warning ended this morning (Tuesday, November 19), but the freezing conditions are set to remain – with a chance of more snow in some areas later this week.

Taken near Higham

1. Derbyshire snow

Taken near Higham Photo: Brian Eyre

Holymoorside

2. Derbyshire snow

Holymoorside Photo: Brian Eyre

Taken in Walton on 19th November.

3. Derbyshire snow

Taken in Walton on 19th November. Photo: Brian Eyre

Walton

4. Derbyshire snow

Walton Photo: Brian Eyre

