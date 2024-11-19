Derbyshire snow: 12 stunning photos of winter wonderland scenes across Derbyshire after heavy snowfall

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre has been out and about across the county capturing the wintry scenes.
Derbyshire was hit by arctic conditions overnight, with snow arriving across the county – leading to road closures and schools shutting their doors.
The Met Office’s yellow weather warning ended this morning (Tuesday, November 19), but the freezing conditions are set to remain – with a chance of more snow in some areas later this week.
