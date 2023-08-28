The announcement was made on the YM Snooker Club’s Facebook page that Nigel – who lives locally, will be playing 12 frames of snooker against the general public on Saturday 2nd September. Tickets to play a frame against the snooker veteran, that had been available for £20, were snapped up quickly. Tickets for spectators are still available at £10. The profits from ticket sales, and a raffle on the night will go towards re-clothing some of the clubs other tables, as well as new lighting.

The club will be reopening its doors for the first time since closing in 2017. Over the last six years the building had been left derelict. A leaky roof led to extensive water damage, and the building became a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.

Over the summer, a voluntary refurbishment project has been taking place to get the club ready for its re-opening. It has been headed up by land trustee Duncan Waring who was convinced to begin the project by friend and parish councillor Brian Wright.

Talking about why he started this project, Duncan said: “The building has a lot of memories and a lot of history. It has been here since 1900. Do we want more flats here or do we want a snooker club? I’ve had pressure off the council sending me rate bills and asking me to do something with the building as it did look dilapidated. Brian then came to me and said ‘come on lets have a go at it’, so this is the clubs last stand.”