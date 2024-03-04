Derbyshire skatepark reopens after £190k refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thanks to the Safer Streets Funding and UK Shared Prosperity Funding, the £190k investment has seen the skatepark park, located at the side of Killamarsh Active, completely transformed – with new surfaces, re-cladding and new equipment and ramps installed for the whole community to enjoy.

Some of the new features of the park include long quarter pipe with tombstone, grind box and a manual pad, as well as a 5 feet spine and jump box, rhythm section and a 6 ½ ft half pipe with hip quarter pipes.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for the Environment, Cllr Steve Pickering said: “We’re delighted to announce the completion of the upgrades to the skate park for our community to enjoy in Killamarsh.

“The park has been transformed and is yet another example of how we are investing into our communities to provide quality services and equipment for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait for you to bring your bmx’s, skateboards and skates down and enjoy ”