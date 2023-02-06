Ernest’s Retreat Glamping Site at Highashes Lane, Ashover, topped a leader board of positive reviews left by millions of customers on the outdoor accommodation website Pitchup.com. The list has been released in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

Laura Walker, business partner at Ernest’s Retreat, said: “We are really proud to have received such an accolade. it is such an honour to receive this recognition especially when it is based on customer feedback.

"We are a family run business with just a small team of my parents Peter and Claire, my husband George, and I. We all work so hard to ensure we provide a great experience for our guests. We see Ernest’s Retreat as an extension of our home and we really do put our heart and soul into the business.

Ernest's Retreat Glamping Site has far-reaching views across the beautiful Derbyshire countryside.

“The name is inspired by my late grandad Ernest Halksworth who was the founder of the static caravan site with his dad around 60 years ago. As well as the glamping we added additional static caravan plots when we opened in 2018.

“We pride ourselves on providing high quality affordable accommodation, where people can connect with the outdoors and enjoy all the countryside has to offer. We like to describe ourselves as all the fun of camping without the stress of putting up the tent and with a few added luxuries such as a mattress and a heater.

"We really appreciate how beautiful Derbyshire and the Peak District are and how lucky we are that it is on our doorstep so we love providing the perfect base for people to explore the area and all the wonderful attractions it has to offer.

"With a large number of glamping pods we can provide a setting for families and friends to get together and the atmosphere on site is wonderful, we love walking round in the evening and seeing people sat outdoors around a fire pit enjoying time with family and friends.”

With 20 glamping pods on its quiet and secluded site, Ernest’s Retreat offers incredible views of the beautiful Derbyshire countryside. Located just shy of the Peak District, the accommodation allows fans of Pride and Prejudice to easily reach the famous Chatsworth House, as well as a host of other literary landmarks.

Posting a review on Pitchup.com, Stephen B described Ernest’s Retreat as “beautiful, secure and very well maintained” giving special mention to the very warm welcome from the hosts, the “spotless” washing up area and the “very comfortable” mattress, not to mention the ice cream honesty box!

Dan Yates, managing director of Pitchup.com said: “Lodges and log cabins are a great luxury alternative for those seeking a holiday but who don't want to spend excessively given the current climate. We’ve seen more people turning to this type of break instead of forking out for premium hotel or holiday let stays and the reviews show just how much they’ve enjoyed the experience.