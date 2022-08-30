Derbyshire single mum running home-based beauty treatment salon is finalist for three top awards
A single mum who launched a beauty treatment business in her Derbyshire home a year ago is in the running for three national awards.
Kayley Mullard set up a salon specialising in brows at Carlyle Street, Heanor, to build a better future for her daughter Esme, who will be three in November.
Now the hard-working mum has been named a finalist in two categories of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023. She is a contender for both the best brow and the entrepreneur of the year and will find out the winners in April next year. Kayley was placed among the top 50 businesses in the best brows category at this year’s awards.
Kayley, 28, is also a finalist in The Brow Awards 2022, with the winner due to be announced in October.
She said: "To receive finalist twice is just mind-blowing but a massive push for me. I’m over the moon and so proud.”
In recent months Kayley, who runs her salon BeautyBasicsbykgk in a spare bedroom at her home, has expanded her services to include eyelash extensions. She said: “I have seen an increase in clientele, which is amazing.
"Brows is still a very popular treatment especially brow lamination.”
Kayley opens her salon on Mondays from 6pm to 8pm, Tuesdays to Fridays from 9am to 11am and from 1pm until 6pm, Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm and Sundays from 5pm to 7pm. She can be contacted at [email protected] or via Facebook.
Her ambition is to have a large outdoor area with a log cabin in which she can operate her business.