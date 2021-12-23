Derbyshire shoe shop's £500 donation to air ambulance
Derbyshire’s air ambulance service has been given a £500 donation towards its rescue missions.
Rachel Brown, store manager at Pavers Shoes in Belper, presented a cheque to Richard Fletcher who volunteers for the charity.
The money, donated through the Pavers Foundations which supports community causes, came from a percentage of the shop’s proceeds and the sale of carrier bags.
Richard said: “We were delighted to be presented with the money.”
Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) relies entirely on donations from members of the public as it receives no Government or National Lottery funding.
The air ambulance team of critical care paramedics, trauma doctors and pilots fly an average of eight rescue missions a day – from medical emergencies to road traffic collisions to sports injuries to industrial accidents. Each rescue mission costs £1,700 and the rapid response gives people the best chance of survival and recovery.
The Pavers Foundation has awarded more than £1 million to good causes since its launch in 2018.