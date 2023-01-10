Donald Rose said he felt ‘overwhelmed’ by the kindness of well-wishers after people from across the whole of the UK sent him a greeting card to mark his milestone.

The Royal British Legion launched an appeal on Facebook to encourage people to send the widower a card to celebrate the occasion and also his achievements during the war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appeal was supported by Canal Vue Care Home, in Ilkeston, where Donald lives, and on December 24, he awoke to find 50 cards from generous strangers. But over the next seven days, cards continued to arrive addressed to the pensioner and by the end of the week, he had received over 160 - including one from King Charles III.

Donald Rose and Kayleigh Callaghan, head of care at Canal Vue Care Home where he lives., surrounded by his cards

War hero Donald, a former sniper and Desert Rat who also served with the Queen’s Royal Regiment, was awarded a number of medals during his service. This including the Legion D'Honneur - France's highest honour and one of the most famous in the world.

David Rose, 74, Donald’s only child, said he got a 'lump in his throat' when he saw how many cards his dad had received for his 108th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former NHS hospital technician from West Hallam, said: “Me and my wife Sue, and Donald were so overwhelmed. We didn’t know it was going ahead until the day.

“People sent him cards and they didn’t even know him. Even the local Morrisons sent him a card all signed. He also had one from a commander of the Desert Rats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donald Rose on his birthday with members of the Ilkeston Royal British Legion branch who set up the card appeal.

"My dad has always been a hard-working man. He always worked to put food on the table and keep a roof over our heads. I remember this was especially hard during food rationing in the 1950s where he used to work 24/7.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sprightly Donald has lived at the care home since 2020 and has one grandchild and three great-grandchildren. Before arriving at Canal Vue, he had lived in Westcott, Surrey with his late wife Jeannette of 55 years before moving to Derbyshire in 2000 when she passed away.

Surrey-born Donald was born on Christmas Eve 1914 and signed up to the British Army in 1939, aged 25. He served in the Queen’s Royal Regiment, in Guilford, with the 7th Armoured Brigade and fought on the front-line during World War Two. He also trained to become a sniper and served in North Africa, Italy, France, Normandy, Belgium, Holland and Germany. After the war ended, Donald was awarded the Legion D'Honneur - France's highest honour medal for his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Summerfield, the activities co-ordinator as Canal Vue described Donald as ‘one of a kind'. The 32-year-old said: “He’s a fantastic, marvellous man and really one of a kind. We were all in shock when the cards started flooding in. Donald was completely overwhelmed by the support and number of cards he received. They came from all over the UK and were coming in so quick and fast.”

Donald Rose and his late wife Jeanette just after the war ended in 1945.

Advertisement Hide Ad