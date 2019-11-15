Derbyshire schoolgirls aged six sing on Christmas song for childrens' charity

A six year old Derbyshire schoolgirl is hoping to raise thousands of pounds for charity with a Christmas hit single.

Poppy Millhouse and her dad Paul from Swanwick have written and produced a festive song called ‘It’s Christmas’ to help raise funds and awareness for When You Wish Upon a Star, A charity dedicated to granting the Wishes of children living with life threatening illnesses.

The CD 'It's Christmas' performed by Unicorn Style featuring Pumpcar.

Paul 44 said: “She’s a little superstar. I was rally nervous about her going in thinking she was going to get shy but she was straight into the sound booth singing her socks off.”

As well as helping to write the lyrics, Poppy has also created a six-strong girl band with her friends, called Unicorn Style.Poppy and her dad wrote the song earlier this year when she came up with the idea for the B side Oscar the Doggy. “She wrote down lots of Christmas related words and we put the song down in the studio,” said Paul. “I got the lads in my old band Pump Car to come out of retirement to do the backing music. Poppy’s friends joined in on the chorus and it was great fun for everyone. When you Wish Upon a star is a great charity.”

Alexa Wigfield, Regional Fundraiser for the When You Wish Upon a Star said: “We are truly honoured that Poppy and Paul have chosen to support us this Christmas. With their help we can continue to create precious magical memories, giving children and their families something to look forward to through times of uncertainty and often financial as well as emotional strain. Wishes allow the family to put their child’s illness on hold as they have fun and create precious memories”

She is also selling CDs priced at £3 and so far she has raised over £1,200 on her justgiving page

To follow their fundraising journey you can join their facebook group t The song is also available on iTunes, Spotify and YouTube

