Derbyshire schoolboys to tackle 50-mile bike ride for charity
Two schoolboys from Derbyshire are to tackle a 50-mile bike ride to raise money for a charity close to their hearts.
Friends Dylan Thomas and Jayden Beniston, who live near Bolsover, will take on the challenge to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support on Saturday, July 3.
Macmillan provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer and their loves ones.
It also campaigns for better care for those who have been diagnosed with cancer and looks into the social, emotional and practical impact a cancer diagnosis can have.
Dylan and Jayden, who are both aged 13, say they decided to raise money for the charity in memory of their family members who have lost their lives to the disease.
The boys have already smashed their original fundraising target of £100 – with donations on their online Just Giving page currently standing at £230 as of Thursday, July 1.
You can support them in their fundraising efforts by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/50milescycling.