Derbyshire schoolboy Presley tells of Christmas anticipation in new single

Presley Lewis has released his first Christmas single, Wait for Christmas Day

Twelve-year-old Presley Lewis has already gained nearly 2,000 views on the song named ‘Wait for Christmas Day, in the days since it was premiered on YouTube on December 3.

It is the third release from the Dronfield schoolboy, who wrote 12 songs during lockdown and began to learn to play the guitar at home.

"Christmas is around the corner,” the young songwriter said. “I love Christmas my favourite time so I have wrote and recorded Wait For Christmas Day. So exciting.”

'Wait for Christmas Day' will be the third single released by Dronfield schoolboy Presley Lewis

The song is a step away from Presley’s usual sound, with lyrics that talk about being impatient for Christmas and wanting to open all the doors on the advent calendar straight away.

"It’s got a country sound to it, not so much Presley but more the music so it’s a bit different. It’s like a country pop,” his proud dad James said.

"He’s feeling good now it’s been released. It’s been played on three radio stations so far, including BBC Radio Sheffield on the upload show which is great exposure for him and he’s planning to do a live YouTube concert on December 19 at 10pm because he’s got a lot of fans in America and Canada.

"He’ll be playing all his songs and it’ll have a real Christmas vibe.”

Wait for Christmas Day is available to download on all streaming services, such as Spotify and Apple Music.

It, along with Presley’s other songs, can also be viewed on his YouTube channel here.