Derbyshire schoolboy conquers 'mountain' with haircut for children's charity

A Brimington schoolboy has raised hundreds of pounds for a charity which provides wigs to young people with hair loss after plucking up the courage to donate his own more than a metre of his own locks to the cause too.

Eight-year-old Wilf Burns, a pupil at Brimington Junior School, has so far earned £435 for the Little Princess Trust having shed the equivalent of four 35-centimetre ponytails on Friday, January 5, which will help support children going through treatment for cancer and conditions such as alopecia.

Wilf had been growing his hair for three years as he became increasingly resistant to haircuts due to sensory processing difficulties, so his decision to go through with the donation was a bigger deal than it might be for others.

Mum Kate Burns, 41, who works in the voluntary sector, said: “It’s a bit like someone else climbing a mountain, and having to train for it. He’s had to build up his confidence. He announced just before Christmas that he was going to cut it all off, but the donation and the fundraising gave him the reason to go through with it.

Brimington resident Wilf Burns before he braved his encounter with the hairdresser. (Photo: Kate Burns)

“It was beautiful, long, blonde hair and he was really proud of it. He’s a big fan of the CBBC band Andy and the Odd Socks, and he would always be at the front of their gigs headbanging, hair flying everywhere. It was a big part of his identity.”

She added: “Because it was so important to him, it made him sad to imagine what it would be like for children to be without hair, and that’s why the donation mattered.

“He’s not good with change and was down for a few days afterwards but he says it was worth it for the money raised. He started with a target of £50 because it was just after everyone’s Christmas spending, so he was really surprised when it passed £400. We’re really thankful to everyone who donated.”

While Wilf was encouraged by friends and family, and donations from teachers and members of the band, it took the sherpa-like skills of Lauren Foster at One Nine Three Hair and Beauty, on Sheffield Road in Chesterfield, to reach the summit.

Wilf spent more than an hour in the chair to make sure the hair donation would meet the requirements of the Little Princess Trust. (Photo: Kate Burns)

Kate said: “It’s a Harry Potter-themed salon and Wilf’s really into the books, so we’ve been taking him there for a few while. He’d always say ‘Just take the dust off,’ and she would cut the tiniest amount.

“Lauren’s so patient, kind and understanding. She knows when he wants to chat and when he’s getting tense and wants to push out of his chair. She built up his trust so he knew she would only do what he wanted.”

She added: “It’s quite a lengthy process to wash, dry and cut it for someone who doesn’t like having their haircut. He got a bit wobbly with the adrenaline but one of the hairdressers bought him a massive bar of chocolate and that helped too.

“I’m so proud of him and how mature he’s been, and he looks so grown up. I can’t believe the difference in his appearance and he’s enjoying learning to style it. We’ll have to wait and see whether he grows it back.”

Wilf's sensory processing issues have made it difficult to get haircuts and wear socks. (Photo: Kate Burns)

To add to Wilf’s total, go to http://tinyurl.com/3up7yzv6.

To learn more about the charity’s work, visit littleprincesses.org.uk.