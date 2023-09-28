Kilburn Junior School at the Flat, Kilburn, has been rated as ‘good’ in an Ofsted report published on September 15, following a short inspection. Above headteacher Robert Hull celebrating with pupils.

Inspectors praised the school, which is a part of Embark Federation multi-academy trust, for providing rich experiences for pupils. Clubs, such as computing and dodgeball, are very popular.

In the report, inspectors said: “Pupils are keen to come to school. They enjoy their ‘breakfast bagels’. They play with energy and enthusiasm on the school’s extensive grounds. They appreciate their teachers’ high expectations of them, saying: You don’t know what you can do until you try it!

"Mini leaders relish their responsibility to organise games at lunchtime. Younger pupils say that the oldest pupils quickly become their friends. Pupils feel that they all get along well together.

“When asked how it could improve, pupils typically responded that they wouldn’t change a thing.”

Inspector also praised the curriculum – with special attention paid to the ‘well-organised’ maths curriculum and ensuring that pupils ‘love and care about reading’.

Staff at the school told the inspectors that they were proud of their work and most parents spoke highly of the school, and said they value the broad range of opportunities available.