Derbyshire school staff forced to pick up litter every week as site full of rubbish
Police have asked residents to pick up their mess after primary school staff were forced to pick up litter so they could use their Forest School.
Teachers from Cotmanhay Infants School in Ilkeston clean up a mess left by passers-by at the school site every week – and the rubbish keeps coming back.
Yesterday, local police officers appealed to residents to pick up their litter so children can focus on education.
A spokesperson for Ilkeston Police SNT said: “Huge thank you to Cotmanhay Infants.
“Every week Reception use their Forest School and unfortunately they have to spend the first hour clearing up all the rubbish that has been thrown over the fencing, that shouldn’t have to happen!
“Can we please be using the bins that are distributed in and around Cotmanhay.”