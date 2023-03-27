News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire school staff forced to pick up litter every week as site full of rubbish

Police have asked residents to pick up their mess after primary school staff were forced to pick up litter so they could use their Forest School.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read

Teachers from Cotmanhay Infants School in Ilkeston clean up a mess left by passers-by at the school site every week – and the rubbish keeps coming back.

Yesterday, local police officers appealed to residents to pick up their litter so children can focus on education.

A spokesperson for Ilkeston Police SNT said: “Huge thank you to Cotmanhay Infants.

Young pupils in Ilkeston clean up a mess left by passers-by at the school site every week, as rubbish keeps coming back. Yesterday, local Police officers appealed to residents to pick up their litter so children can focus on education.
“Every week Reception use their Forest School and unfortunately they have to spend the first hour clearing up all the rubbish that has been thrown over the fencing, that shouldn’t have to happen!

“Can we please be using the bins that are distributed in and around Cotmanhay.”

Infants have picked up a full bag of rubbish lately and parents have expressed their concerns over kids' safety.
