Derbyshire school praised for 'calm and purposeful atmosphere' is rated 'good' by Ofsted

Newton Primary School at Hall Lane, Newton has been rated as ‘good’ in a recent Ofsted report published on Friday, April 28. The school has maintained its ‘good’ rating since October 2012.

Inspectors have praised the school for its 'calm and purposeful atmosphere' as well as ‘high expectations of all pupils, including children in the early years’.

In the report, the inspectors said: “Staff ensure that pupils learn how to share and work cooperatively. Pupils work hard. They have positive attitudes, and lessons are rarely disrupted.

“Playtimes are busy, with lots of activities. Pupils play well together. They say unkindness or bullying occasionally happens, but adults quickly resolve it. Staff consider the reasons behind such behaviour.

"Leaders support all pupils involved. Pupils are confident to tell trusted adults about their worries, or they put these in the rainbow post box. Leaders act on the worries raised by pupils.

“Pupils are enthusiastic and eager to play an active role in school. They are proud to apply for one of the many ‘ambassador’ roles. Pupils give speeches to explain their suitability for a role. Elected safety ambassadors help on the playground, and the eco-ambassadors look after the school’s chickens.

"The house captains prepare and lead assemblies to teach everyone about fundamental British values.