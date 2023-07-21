Derbyshire school meals: Watch Chesterfield parents comment on food quality and price increase

Earlier this month Derbyshire County Council announced primary school meals will go up by 95p per child, per day. The proposed price of £3.25 per meal in primary school is higher than in neighbouring counties with schools in Cheshire East charging £2.30 and Nottinghamshire schools charging between £2.30 and £2.58.

We have asked parents from Chesterfield what are their thought on the school meals and their prices.

Leannie Berisford said: “I think the quality of the meals should be improved. I also think children should have free school meals, it shouldn’t be something that they should pay for.”

Sophie Dolling commented: “We are a family of five, and ever since the kids have been to school, I think it is cheaper to buy a loaf of bread, some ham, cheese and make a packed lunch. I think it just suits our family life better. Occasionally my girls will have school meals for special occasions when they do a celebration meal at school and they enjoy it. But usually, the packed lunches suit us better. “

Simon Harrison added: “I think it is far too much. It would be fair to make it free for each child.”