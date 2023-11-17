The council has confirmed they are ‘anecdotally aware’ of the decreasing number of children on school meals in Derbyshire – but are still awaiting official figures.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The prices of school meals were increased by Derbyshire County Council ahead of the 2023/2024 academic year as a response to food inflation, leaving many parents disappointed.

In Derbyshire the impact was significant because prices went up by 41% to £3.25 per day per child. This is above the national average cost of £2.65 per meal per child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the increase many parents have decided to put their children on packed lunches instead.

The council has confirmed they are ‘anecdotally aware’ of the decreasing number of children on school meals – but are still awaiting official figures. (credit: Monkey Business - stock.adobe.co)

Commenting on the decreasing number of pupils taking school meals, Councillor Alex Dale told the Derbyshire Times: “The decision to increase meal prices was an incredibly difficult one which we made very reluctantly, given the pressures we know families across the county are facing with the cost of living. We’re acutely aware that it was a significant increase, and it wasn’t a decision that we took lightly but the sad reality is that, as a service, we are not immune to the same cost pressures faced by families in Derbyshire.

“We’re aware anecdotally that the number of children having a paid-for school meal has reduced but we’re awaiting official figures to get an accurate picture and assess how significant the impact has been. As there's also been a drop in the number of pupils enrolled in primary schools in Derbyshire and there are always fluctuations in take-up, fewer meals served could be attributed to several factors, not necessarily the rise in price.

“With food inflation having reached the heights of 19%, the costs of our ingredients are soaring and last year’s local government pay award alone left a £1.28m hole in our budget, with this year’s likely to be a similar increase on top. We have worked extremely hard to keep our prices down, freezing them in five out of the past eight years and we are constantly striving to make the service more efficient.”