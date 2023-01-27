Derbyshire school marks improved Ofsted rating from ‘inadequate’ to ‘requires improvement’ in just a few months

Morton Primary School on Main Road in Morton has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ following the Ofsted visit on Decmeber 6 and 7 last year. It is a significant improvement after the primary was told it was ‘inadequate’ during an inspection in March 2022, less than six months earlier.

Following the recent inspection, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and early years provision have been rated as good, while both the quality of education and leadership and management require improvement.

Inspectors said: "Leaders and staff have worked with focus and determination to improve the school. Many positive actions have been taken. Leaders have prioritised the right things. Despite the significant workload required to improve the school, leaders have been considerate of staff’s well-being. Staff appreciate the school’s strong leadership. Nevertheless, there is still much to be done.”

The report praised the school for the pupils’ exceptional behaviour and motivation to learn.

It said: “Pupils have impeccable manners. They pay close attention to their teachers and listen to each other with respect. They follow the school’s ‘good to be green’ behaviour system. This approach motivates pupils to behave well. Pupils are keen to receive a ‘gold card’ when their behaviour and attitudes to learning are exceptional.”

Erika Thornhill Interim Headteacher said: “To move from Inadequate to Requires Improvement in a relatively short amount of time is down to the hard working and dedicated team and amazing children I have here at Morton Primary School.”

She added: “I would also like to thank the parents and wider community for their continued support.”

The school still has a lot of areas to work on as the report concluded the curriculum is not well designed in many subjects and the key knowledge that pupils need to learn is not precisely identified. Targets set for pupils with SEND are often too general and lack precision.